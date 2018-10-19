QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seeking a court injunction pressing Ecuador to provide basic rights he says the country agreed to when it first granted him asylum at its London embassy.
Assange’s attorneys filed papers Friday in a Quito court. The Australian ex-hacker sought asylum from Ecuador in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden.
Assange says his host must pay for his doctor visits, WiFi connection and relax strict rules that make visits difficult.
Assange’s Spanish lawyer Baltasar Garzon says Ecuador granted his client asylum, which carries these rights.
Foreign Minister Jose Valencia says Ecuador intends to follow international standards and Ecuador’s law.
Tension has been long building between Assange and his hosts, which had threatened to take away his cat if he didn’t clean up after it.