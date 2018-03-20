MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in southern Mexico say assailants stormed into a middle school and cut students’ hair by force near the resort of Acapulco.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says the men pulled up in two vehicles Tuesday, harassed the students and a teacher, and took some cellphones.

Alvarez says the four attackers were armed with cudgels and hooks. He suggested the attack was a case of bullying or humiliation.

Earlier, the state government said it had evacuated 13 people from an area north of Acapulco where drug gangs have been fighting turf battles.

Authorities sent trucks to transport the five adults and eight children out of a remote area of the township of San Miguel Totolapan after they expressed fears for their safety.