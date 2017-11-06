Share story

By
The Associated Press

DORCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts town is mourning after a 19-year-old was struck and killed by a dump truck.

Rosemarie Davis says her son Antawani Wright-Davis was working two jobs and aspired to be a model. Authorities say he was working one of the jobs in Boston, delivering food as a bicyclist for DoorDash, when the truck backed over him Friday.

A professional photographer tells The Boston Globe the two were planning on doing an editorial shoot Saturday. A vigil for Wright-Davis was held Sunday afternoon instead.

A bicycle painted white in his memory is now stationed outside his mother’s Dorchester apartment.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

No charged have been filed against the truck driver. Police say the teen’s death is still under investigation.

The Associated Press