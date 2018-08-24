ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman has been cited for driving under the influence and careless driving after she crashed her bike into the back of a car, causing “significant” damage.
An Aspen police report says the 30-year-old woman had a half-full beer in a water bottle cage when her bicycle collided with a parked vehicle.
The Aspen Times reports the woman told Officer Ryan Turner that she was riding her road bike and texting when she hit the back of a parked Subaru Forester.
Turner says he noticed the Subaru’s back window was shattered and the car’s tailgate had a large dent/crack.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 5 rescued from flooding as hurricane pelts Hawaii with rain WATCH
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
- Oregon man gets jail time for harassing Yellowstone bison
- Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist to Trump for use of song
- Sen. John McCain will no longer be treated for brain cancer, family says
The report says the woman successfully completed at least one roadside sobriety test, failed another and refused to take a portable breath-alcohol test.
___
Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/