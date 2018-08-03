SINGAPORE (AP) — Asia’s top diplomats will press North Korea to turn a pledge to completely dismantle its nuclear arsenal into reality amid concerns it’s proceeding with its programs.

China and Southeast Asian nations also faced calls Saturday in an annual meeting in Singapore to rapidly conclude an effective nonaggression pact that can help fend off possible clashes in the disputed South China Sea. Both sides have earlier announced an agreement on an initial draft of a regional “code of conduct.”

Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano says the rapprochement between North Korea and the U.S., along with completion of a negotiating draft of the code of conduct, are breakthrough. But he adds that “like any other breakthrough in diplomatic negotiations, they may lead to something great, they may lead to nothing.”