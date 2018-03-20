RIPLEY, Miss. (AP) — Ashely Furniture Industries Inc. has closed operations at the Ripley facility in Mississippi due to recent weather damage.
Ashley said in a statement that operations are planned to resume Tuesday at 7a.m. Ashley said they’ll continue to monitor the damage incurred by the heavy rainfall and hail.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Ashley employs thousands of workers at its plants in Ecru, Ripley and Verona.
Ashley says it’s the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world.

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com