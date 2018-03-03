ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — Western Oregon officials say an Ashland police officer died due to a “major medical event” while responding to a call.
Authorities tell the Mail Tribune that officer Malcus Williams died at about 9 p.m. Friday after suffering an undisclosed medical event at about 7:30 p.m.
Paramedics rushed Williams to Providence Medford Medical Center, but life-saving efforts failed.
Williams was with the Ashland Police Department for more than 21 years.
___
Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/