ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Ashland City Council is considering updating its policies to allow ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft within city limits.

The Daily Tidings reported Tuesday that Uber reached out to the small city and asked it to consider a policy similar to nearby Medford’s because the two cities are so close.

The City Council will hear a first reading of an ordinance that would replace the current taxi code and address ridesharing.

The recommended ordinance closely mirrors Medford’s, but also incorporates some safety measures used in larger cities, such as a 10-year search for criminal convictions, and required vehicle safety inspections.

Portland, Salem, Corvallis, Bend, Roseburg, Medford and Eugene now use vehicle-for-hire services.

Ashland attracts 400,000 tourists a year, mostly because of its well-known Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

___

Information from: The Ashland Daily Tidings, http://www.dailytidings.com