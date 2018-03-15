TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Demolition has been halted on two vacant buildings damaged in a fire in a southern Idaho city as the Environmental Protection Agency tests for asbestos at the site.

The Times-News reports EPA personnel were taking samples Tuesday from the buildings in downtown Burley that were destroyed by arson in late January.

EPA spokesman Mark Macintyre says officials are examining demolition protocol and their goal is to make sure the rules are followed. He says it is unclear what the next step will be if asbestos is found.

Burley Building Inspector Gary Pawson says the city does not offer a permit for demolition. He says the city advised the building owners to test for asbestos and perform the demolition according to federal guidelines.

