Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, joined the race for the Republican nomination for president Sunday, banking that in a crowded field, enough GOP voters will be searching for an outspoken critic of Donald Trump to lift his dark-horse candidacy.

“What struck me as I was in Orange County, California, and as I was in Iowa for three days this week, was that the Trump factor really didn’t come up,” he said in an interview Sunday, after he announced his candidacy on ABC’s “This Week.” The voters, he said, “are talking about things that matter to them, which is the economy, which is the fentanyl crisis that we have, and the relationship and leadership of America on the world stage.”

Hutchinson has made several trips to Iowa, where he has tested out what he has called a message of “consistent conservatism” to Republican voters who have flocked to Trump in the past two elections. Recent polling has shown Trump’s lead among primary voters surging as his legal peril has grown. The former president is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Manhattan on charges that he falsified business records and violated New York campaign finance law to cover up hush-money payments to a pornographic film actress in the final days of the 2016 election.

With several other cases pending, Hutchinson appears to be betting that external forces will trip up Trump’s third run for the White House. Other anti-Trump Republicans, such as former Maryland governor Larry Hogan, have declined to run. And the Republicans who have jumped in or are preparing to have carefully avoided direct criticism of the front-runner.

Hutchinson is not a moderate Republican. He signed a ban on abortion that makes no exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape or incest, although he expressed some reservations. He has pressed for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. And he led a task force convened by the National Rifle Association after the massacre of schoolchildren at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 to come up with a response to blunt the push for gun control.

On Sunday morning, he embraced Arkansas’ abortion ban.

“If that’s what they want to attack me on, then I’m proud to stand squarely on my pro-life position,” he said.