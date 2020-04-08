SEOUL — For 76 days, the people of Wuhan in central China lived under one of the world’s strictest lockdowns, largely deprived of social contact with anybody but their immediate families. When many residents wanted to vent anxieties, seek advice or simply speak into the void, they often turned to one fellow Wuhanite in particular: Li Wenliang, the whistleblower doctor who died on Feb. 7.

In recent weeks, the people of Wuhan have visited Li’s final Weibo post from Feb. 1 to leave hundreds of thousands of messages about their daily lives for “Brother Liang.” In their eyes, Li, who was detained by police in late December for leaking news about the novel coronavirus before succumbing to it himself, has become more than a martyr; he is a silent confidant, therapist and muse.

One user struggling with insomnia wondered if she should add less milk to a dessert she made for her stressed child. A Sichuanese man asked Li what he should do about relatives who can’t get proper travel permits.

Most often, users drop by the account, dubbed Li’s “tree cave” by fans, just to say hello to the dead physician, or tell him they have just finished work. Others give him personal updates: Their sleep is improving, their spirits are holding up, flowers outside are beginning to bloom.

Two months ago, the ruling Communist Party was furiously denounced by the public for not only silencing Li but downplaying the outbreak that eventually grew into a global pandemic. This week, in a move that acknowledged Li’s enormous popularity and the threat of his legacy as a whistleblower who advocated for government transparency, the Chinese government designated the ophthalmologist a state martyr, effectively co-opting his memory.

On Wednesday, the travel restrictions on Wuhan were finally lifted. Workers and residents from other provinces stranded in the city poured onto the first trains and flights and scattered around the country.

Wuhan residents stayed put, and many rushed to Li’s Weibo thread, which had more than 850,000 comments by evening. Once every few seconds, a new user arrived to give him the happy news that Wuhan was finally “liberated.” Some celebrated the long-awaited moment with Li.

Many others showed up just to tell Li, simply, “Wan an.”

“Good night.”

