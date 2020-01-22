President Donald Trump addressed injuries suffered by U.S. troops in Iran’s recent ballistic missile attack on Wednesday, saying he can “report it is not very serious” and that defense officials told him about them days after the fact.

“I heard that they had headaches and a couple of other things,” the president said. “But I would say, and I can report it is not very serious. Not very serious.”

The comments came after the Pentagon acknowledged Tuesday evening that more U.S. service members have been removed from Iraq for treatment and testing after suffering from concussion-like symptoms caused by the Jan. 8 attack on Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, in which 11 ballistic missiles caused deep craters and charred wreckage.

Trump and defense officials initially said that no one was injured, but the Pentagon reported last week that 11 service members had left on flights to receive follow-up treatment. Defense officials said Tuesday that even more had left, but declined to say how many or address questions about whether anyone has been sent back to the United States or returned to duty.

Air Force Maj. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, a senior commander for the U.S. mission in Iraq and Syria, told reporters outside Washington on Wednesday that he believes the number of service members who will need treatment is “in the teens.” He said that they were “looked at for TBI,” an acronym for traumatic brain injury that can range from a mild concussion to something more serious.

“I don’t actually have an update on the severity of the injuries,” he said, citing his time traveling out of Iraq over the last week. He said that some of the service members have been taken to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, “and we’ll do whatever we need to, to take care of those soldiers or airmen.”

Trump, speaking in Davos, Switzerland, said that journalists would “have to ask the Department of Defense” about whether a possible traumatic brain injury is serious. Then he said that he didn’t think they were “relative to other injuries that I’ve seen.”

“I’ve seen what Iran has done with their roadside bombs to our troops,” Trump continued. “I’ve seen people with no legs and with no arms. I’ve seen people that were horribly, horribly injured in that area, that war.”

The Pentagon considers TBI to be a signature wound of the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, and acknowledges that some can be debilitating. More than 313,800 service members have suffered one in combat or training, according to a Defense Department fact sheet.

Grynkewich, when asked about Trump’s comments about TBI and what message they send, said he had not heard them.

“I haven’t seen his remarks, and even if I had, I wouldn’t comment on them,” he said.

Senior U.S. military officials often have sought to not comment on remarks by the president that can be construed as controversial or inaccurate, citing a need to shield the military from politics.