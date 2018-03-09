NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (AP) — As a multibillion-dollar rail tunnel project languishes amid political squabbling, New Jersey is celebrating a smaller infrastructure victory.
Officials on Friday announced an $18 million grant to rebuild a crumbling highway bridge near the Lincoln Tunnel.
The bridge is not far from the spot where a new rail tunnel would be dug under the Hudson River.
President Donald Trump has voiced opposition to using federal money to pay for half the tunnel project, an arrangement New York and New Jersey had counted on under an agreement with former President Barack Obama.
Trump has threatened to veto an entire government-wide spending measure if it includes money for the rail tunnel, according to GOP congressional aides who spoke to The Associated Press this week on the condition of anonymity.