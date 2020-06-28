Worshippers regularly gather outside Planned Parenthood on Indiana Avenue in Spokane and yearn to be heard by God, hoping their prayers for an end to abortion will be answered.

But the health care provider says its staff and patients hear the congregation, too, and alleges the hourlong sessions of amplified songs and prayers violate city and state laws against intrusive noise.

The Spokane Police Department said it was at the scene Tuesday of the monthly demonstration with city code enforcement officers and found no violations of city and state laws regarding noise.

It was yet another demonstration that left Planned Parenthood administrators frustrated.

Planned Parenthood has long claimed the city’s Police Department does not enforce laws against excessive noise and has failed to apply protections in state law for health care facilities.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit took that complaint a step further, including it as a component of legal action against The Church at Planned Parenthood, commonly referred to by its members as TCAPP. The health care provider has asked the court to step in and prohibit church members from gathering on the small strip of public land outside its facility on Indiana Avenue.

Spokane City Councilwoman Lori Kinnear successfully spearheaded a city law to protect health care facilities from excessive noise earlier this year. Her bill did not create new protections or regulations, but codified those that already exist in state law.

But more than three months later, Kinnear said Wednesday the city’s law on noise still is not being enforced.

“I think the disconnect is with the actual enforcement,” Kinnear said. “Either code [enforcement officials] or police just don’t understand how to enforce it.”

On Tuesday, about 200 church members gathered to demonstrate outside the facility, which offers a wide array of health care services beyond abortion, including testing for sexually transmitted diseases and birth control.

On Tuesday night, and during previous TCAPP demonstrations, spokesperson Paul Dillon said Planned Parenthood captured decibel readings that were consistently in the 70s and 80s, which would be a violation of city and state noise law. The noise of a vacuum cleaner 10 feet away would be about 75 decibels, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Ken Peters, a pastor at Covenant Church and leader of TCAPP, told worshippers on Tuesday that they could adjust to city noise limits.

“They can try to keep us quiet with the sound ordinance, but they can’t stop us. So if we got to sing quiet, we’ll sing quiet. But we’re not going to stop singing,” Peters said.