As 1.7 million people were urged to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Florence, workers at the North Carolina Zoo were trying to figure out what to do with 1,600 animals.

Staff at the 500-acre zoo near Asheboro rushed Wednesday to move elephants, giraffes, chimpanzees and hundreds of other species indoors to protect them from the storm’s predicted formidable winds and torrential rain.

Spokeswoman Diane Villa says some of the larger animals — including bison and elk — will be put in fenced-in yards instead of barns because they do not like being in fully enclosed spaces.

But many other animals will be kept in barns.

A crew of zookeepers, veterinarians, and park rangers will ride out the storm with the animals.

The zoo planned to be closed through Friday.