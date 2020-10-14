Last week, President Donald Trump tweeted out a video where he makes a direct appeal to seniors, calling them “my favorite people in the world!”

That affectionate tone was nowhere to be found in his latest broadside against his Democratic opponent, former vice president Joe Biden. Trump on Tuesday night shared a meme of Biden Photoshopped in a wheelchair inside what appears to be a nursing home, implicitly mocking him as elderly and disabled.

Trump shared the image as he and Biden wage a fierce battle for older voters, a demographic that Trump carried in 2016 but which recent polling suggests has moved away from the president. Biden, 77, has sought to capitalize on that trend, traveling to a senior center in Florida on Tuesday to argue that Trump, 74, has neglected older Americans.

“You’re expendable. You’re forgettable. You’re virtually nobody. That’s how he sees seniors,” Biden told the crowd. “The only senior that Donald Trump cares about — the only senior — is the senior Donald Trump.”

Trump was the oldest president ever elected in 2016 when voters 65 and older firmly supported him over Hillary Clinton, according to exit polling. Biden would beat Trump’s record if he wins next month and he’s betting on those same older voters to help take him to the White House.

A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll found the two candidates — the oldest ever nominated by their parties — neck-and-neck with voters 65 and older, with Biden at 49 percent and Trump at 48 percent. The race appears similarly tight in the key swing state of Florida, which has one of the largest older voting blocs in the nation.

As Trump has been battered over his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has killed older Americans at a higher rate than any other demographic, he’s sought to firm up his support among seniors. He also spoke to seniors in Sanford, Fla., on Monday, and debuted a new ad on Tuesday arguing that Biden would threaten health-care access for older voters.

In the video he shared to Twitter last week, Trump pitched himself as a senior and promised to get Americans quick access to the drugs he claims helped him quickly recover from the coronavirus earlier this month.

But that messaging stands in jarring contrast to his Twitter attack on Biden on Tuesday night. Beneath the manipulated photo of Biden sitting in a wheelchair, the first letter in “president” is crossed out to create the message “Biden For Resident” — presumably of an assisted-living facility.

Trump has for months called Biden’s mental and physical fitness into question, a strategy that been complicated when the president publicly struggled walking down a ramp over the summer and then had to be hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He also has a history of mocking those with disabilities, including an infamous attempt at a rally to imitate a New York Times journalist who has arthrogryposis, which affects the mobility of his joints.

The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the tweet.