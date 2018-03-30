Viking symbols are often used in mainstream branding initiatives for everything from barber shops to chocolate bars. But some use of the symbols reflects an extremist side of the Viking cultural renaissance taking hold across the Nordic region and beyond.

RUNTUNA, Sweden — The cries of “hell!” “hell!” ringing out across a snow-clad landscape attracted a curious crowd of weekend tobogganers. At the foot of an ancient Viking burial mound, one of the prime sledding spots near the Swedish village of Runtuna, a circular gathering of pagan worshippers was completing a sacrificial ceremony.

The religious service involved a wooden hammer held aloft, various invocations to Norse deities and ceremonial drinking from two large black horns, one brimming with beer, the other with nonalcoholic mead. Two women led the service, which honored female Norse gods and spirits.

Several worshippers explained later that no one was referring to eternal damnation while shouting “hell!” The group members are not Satanists. Their chants, they said, were a salutation in the Old Norse language, a commonplace greeting in Sweden and other Nordic countries during the era of the Vikings, whose cultural and political peak was about a thousand years ago.

“Hell” also has echoes of the German word “Heil!” and its haunting associations with Nazi salutes.

This linguistic link forces these pagan worshippers, whose beliefs do have a strongly nationalist tilt, to disavow any connection with neo-Nazi factions.

“I am so sick of those questions,” said Stenar Sonevang, spokesman of the pagan group, the Nordic Asa Community. The chant, explained Sonevang, “has got nothing to do with the Nazis, I promise you.”

Amid a boom in Viking-related TV shows and films — and a corresponding surge in Viking-inspired tourism and advertising campaigns — there is increasing political tension and social unease over the use of various runes, gods and rituals from the Viking era.

Viking symbols are often used in mainstream branding initiatives for everything from barber shops to chocolate bars to Norway’s downhill ski team. One long-standing pagan group, Forn Sed, has encouraged the use of Viking symbols like a wooden Thor’s hammer as an icon for gay pride.

But some use of the symbols reflects an extremist side of the Viking cultural renaissance taking hold across the Nordic region and beyond. Avowed neo-Nazi groups like the small but violent Nordic Resistance Movement say they draw inspiration from the Viking era and have adopted elements of the region’s Viking past. The group’s symbol is a Viking rune on a green background.

Vikings “symbolize everything about Northern Europeans,” said Haakon Forwald, a spokesman for the Norwegian chapter of the group. “We are adventurous, we take risks and settle where no man would dare to settle.”

This association has put on edge everyone from tour operators who sell Viking-themed tours to the archaeologists, runologists and historians who study the Viking era, concerned that the adoption of Viking symbols by fringe groups could toxify the meaning of a brand, a museum exhibition or an act of worship.

Strong pushback has come from many corners of the Nordic countries, whether from sports fans or grass-roots organizations like “Vikings Against Racism.”

That Viking symbols can be deployed in such a broad range of uses, and appeal to such a broad political spectrum, is a sign of how little is actually known about worship practices or local customs during the Viking age, said Fredrik Gregorius, an expert on religious studies and a senior lecturer at Linkoping University. This allows for an almost endless variety of interpretations of Viking culture, Gregorius said.

Per Lundberg, a spokesman for Forn Sed, pointed out that symbols are always open to interpretation, as he showed a wooden Thor’s hammer that was fashioned in a more phallic shape than other iterations.

“Symbols are empty in themselves,” he said. “We put meaning on to them.”

Lundberg expressed concern that paganism, or heathenry, which his group had worked hard to instill with a more positive connotation, was regaining a negative association through being tied to the sort of ethnic nationalism practiced by competing groups like the Nordic Asa Community. Lundberg said membership in his group required a stated commitment against racial discrimination.

One point where some of the more liberal or apolitical groups embracing Norse mythology may find some surprising common ground with the nationalist or neo-Nazi adherents is in a love of nature in general, and of locally grown food in particular.

Helene Loow, a senior lecturer at the Uppsala University, and one of Sweden’s leading experts on fascism, said Nordic extremists connected clean food to the purity of the land, body and race.

“I have hardly met anyone from these movements, neither the old ones nor the young ones, who are not serving me organic food, and lecturing me about the dangers of fast food, the dangers of McDonald’s,” Loow said.

As a consequence, a neo-Nazi group like the Nordic Resistance Movement is occasionally represented at local farmers’ markets.

“When people meet them in real life, they are not their media image. People get surprised. They are nice, they are talkative, they offer you a lot of good food,” she said.

“It’s the same trick,” she added, “that extremists play everywhere: Build on local trust.”