TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto International Film Festival prides itself on offering a diverse array of stories. This year, North America’s largest film festival is also making sure that the media that covers its films is diverse, too.

Some 180 journalists and critics from underrepresented groups were granted credentials to the film festival, and many had their travel and accommodations paid for. When the Toronto Film Festival got underway Thursday with the opening night premiere of David Mackenzie’s Robert the Bruce epic “Outlaw King,” some of its most excited attendees were the journalists making their first foray to one of the fall festival circuit’s premiere destinations.

Toronto, along with the Sundance Film Festival, launched a “media inclusion initiative” in response to a study that found movie critics are overwhelming white and male.