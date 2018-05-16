CALVERT CITY, Ky. (AP) — A performing artist will join dozens of artisans showcasing their wares along scenic Kentucky Lake this month.

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park will hold its annual Arts and Crafts Festival May 26-27 at the old beach near the conference center.

A statement from Kentucky State Parks says there will be a wide range of materials on display from jewelry-makers, blacksmiths, painters, woodcarvers, quilters and others.

A Chautauqua program sponsored by the Kentucky Humanities Council will join the festivities this year. The program features Rachel Lee Rogers as Jean Ritchie, who became famous playing the dulcimer.