RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Artists are being invited to submit potential designs artwork that could be seen by motorists on a road that’s considered the gateway to the Black Hills and Mount Rushmore.

The Rapid City Arts Council has teamed up with a landscape architect in a second call for regional artist submissions of designs for artwork to be placed at either end of Mount Rushmore Road, the Rapid City Journal reported .

An earlier call for submissions didn’t result in enough suitable responses, requiring a second call, said Lisa Modrick, a councilwoman who’s part of a planning group overseeing beautification along the major traffic corridor.

“I think we’re all very excited that a local artist is going to be displayed for probably the next five decades,” Modrick said.

The Arts Council is asking for designs that will make use of or replace already existing obelisks set into medians along the road as part a three-year, $30 million reconstruction project.

“Rather than a dark, brown slab that says ‘Rapid City,’ can we be more creative, can we make a grand statement on a grand roadway about Rapid City?” said Pepper Massey, director of the Arts Council.

Artists who submit work must live in western South Dakota, within a 150-mile radius of Rapid City. The submissions should be the artist’s original artwork.

The chosen artist will receive a commission from funds already budgeted for beautification projects connected with reconstruction of the road.

The submission deadline is Dec. 15. Once an artist has been chosen, work should be under contract by Jan. 26 so that installation can occur in late spring.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com