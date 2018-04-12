MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Montgomery Public Art Commission wants to put local artists’ talent on display on Montgomery City Buses.
The Commission is looking for artists or artist teams to design two bus wraps — one to commemorate Montgomery’s 200th anniversary and the other to celebrate what the next 200 years might hold.
The wraps will remain on the buses for two years after they are unveiled.
WSFA-TV reports the deadline for artists to submit their ideas is May 1.
The Montgomery Public Art Commission is holding a Q&A Information Meeting about the project Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the City Hall Auditorium.
The commission is responsible for a number of art pieces around the city, like the sculptures commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march.
