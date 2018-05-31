PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine artist has lost about 100 pieces of artwork in a fire that badly damaged his Portland studio and gallery.

Artist Zoo Cain tells the Portland Press Herald he nearly collapsed when he saw the aftermath of the blaze on Wednesday. The fire damaged the three-story house that included Cain’s studio and apartment.

Portland Fire Capt. John Brennan says all the building’s tenant’s escaped safely. Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

Cain says he’s grateful no one was killed in the blaze. The 66-year-old artist, who is known for his abstract kaleidoscopic paintings, says he was able to salvage a few pieces from his studio.

A friend of Cain’s has started a fundraising page to help with fire expenses.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

