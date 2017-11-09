ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) — Artesia city councilors have voted to move forward with disinfection of the community’s drinking water system.
The vote comes in the wake of a series of boil-water orders that were issued due to E. coli contamination. The first order in July was followed by another alert two months later. In October, a sample again tested positive.
The Artesia Daily Press reports the sudden rash of positive samples has baffled the city’s infrastructure department, particularly since the samples were isolated and located in different areas.
City officials say efforts to identify the source of the contamination have been unsuccessful.
Not all residents support disinfection, but officials say something needs to be done to guard against another positive sample.
Another public meeting will be held early next year to discuss treatment options.
___
Information from: Artesia Daily Press, http://www.artesianews.com