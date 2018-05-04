MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Arson has been ruled out as the cause of a fire at a historic church near the South Carolina coast.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that St. Andrew’s Church officials said in a Facebook post Thursday that officials had determined there was no evidence of foul play in the fire, which began on the third floor of a church office building.

Church officials say insurance investigators agreed with a fire inspector that it started as an electrical fire.

No one was hurt in the April 22 fire at the more than 150-year-old church. The fire was contained before it spread to a historic chapel built in 1857.

