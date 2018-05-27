SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah couple has already visited more than 670 towns across the state. Now the two are visiting each of the 11 remaining giant, concrete arrows left in the state that were laid down in the 1920s to help guide pilots delivering mail from across the country.

KSL-TV reports the government built hundreds of the arrows nationwide to provide guidance at night. Each arrow had a 50-foot (15.2-meter) tower built in the middle of the arrow with a spotlight shining on it so pilots could clearly see it from the air.

Each arrow was around 70 feet (21.3 meters) long and pointed to the next one about 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) away.

Ken and Brenda Gallacher are traveling to Washington, Tooele, Davis and Box Elder counties to locate the arrows.

