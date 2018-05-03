PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say authorities have removed arrows from two deer, one of which was shot through its face.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that the deer in the Shady Cove area were shot illegally. Authorities began receiving calls about the deer last week.
The adult doe and a yearling doe, shot through the head and body, have been released in good health and without visible infection.
A reward for information leading to the arrest or citation of those responsible for the shooting has been bumped to $2,600.
Steve Niemela, Rogue District Wildlife Biologist, said the deer have a very good chance of survival.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com