FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A priest accused of molesting two boys in the 1990s has been extradited from the Philippines to North Dakota to face charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for North Dakota announced Friday that Fernando Laude Sayasaya is back in the United States and will face child sexual abuse charges in Cass County.
Amid the allegations, Sayasaya went to the Philippines in 1998 and didn’t return. A Philippines court ordered his extradition in 2010. He appealed, lost and was ultimately arrested last month.
The charges allege Sayasaya abused two underage siblings from 1995 to 1998. He was assigned to the Blessed Sacrament Catholic church and to St. Mary’s Cathedral at the time.
Most Read Stories
- CDC gets list of forbidden terms, including: ‘fetus,’ ‘transgender,’ ‘diversity’
- Men caught in Bellevue prostitution stings let off because cops’ cameras mistakenly recorded audio
- Top recruit Marquis Spiker headlines Huskies’ highly rated wide receiver class
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: national media predictions
- Take a last look as Rainier Square tumbles down; second-tallest building in Seattle will rise there | Seattle Sketcher
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Sayasaya to comment on his behalf.