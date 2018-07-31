SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say the Marion County deputy arrested last week is accused of stealing five shotguns from a deceased man’s home.
The Statesman Journal reports 49-year-old Sean Banks was booked into the Linn County Jail on theft and official misconduct charges.
According to charging documents, Banks took the shotguns while on duty after a Keizer woman contacted him in October 2015 because she was uneasy about leaving guns unsecured inside the Salem home of her deceased father.
Salem police found the suspicious firearms transactions while conducting a separate forgery investigation into Banks.
Marion County Sheriff Jason Myers says he learned of the Salem police investigation in March. Banks has been placed on administrative leave.
Banks is scheduled to appear in court in September.
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com