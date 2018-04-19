ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities have issued arrest warrants for a Roanoke County woman and her daughter who have been perched in trees on family property in an attempt to block the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

A news release issued by Roanoke County on Thursday says the women face charges of trespassing after having been forbidden to do so, interfering with property rights and obstruction of justice.

The Roanoke Times reported Thursday that police hadn’t tried to arrest the two women.

The news release says public safety staff will protect “the health and safety of all concerned.”

Theresa “Red” Terry told the newspaper by telephone Thursday she won’t be taken off her property “without a fight.”

The pipeline invoked eminent domain to obtain an easement to go through Terry’s land over her objections.

