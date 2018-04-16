LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say an arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued in connection with a fatal shooting in Lincoln last month.
Lincoln Police said Monday that investigators are searching for the suspect but won’t name him until after he is arrested.
Last week, police also arrested two 17-year-olds as accessories in connection with the March 26 shooting death of 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr.
Police have said Union was shot after a fight between two groups of people that included gang members.
Union was the father of five girls, including triplets.
___
Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com