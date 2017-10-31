EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police are seeking a second suspect for the theft of 36 batteries from school buses that delayed the start of school.
East Providence police said Monday they have issued an arrest warrant for a 29-year-old Tiverton man on felony larceny and conspiracy charges.
Police say the batteries were stolen from an East Providence bus company and sold for about $600 to Berger & Company Recycling in Pawtucket. The theft forced school officials to delay the school day’s start by two hours Oct. 25 as other buses were brought in.
Police say one of the two suspects turned himself in Thursday morning on felony charges of larceny and conspiracy.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on the second man’s whereabouts to call East Providence police.