ORLEANS, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont have issued an arrest warrant on suspicion of second-degree murder for a man whose wife was found dead shortly after she called 911 to say he was pointing a handgun at her.

When police arrived at the home in Orleans on Tuesday they saw 58-year-old Randall Swartz lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. He’s in stable condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

They also found the body of 54-year-old Thea Swartz. Information on the cause of death hasn’t been released.

Last year, federal authorities were investigating Swartz, a former Cabot cheese employee, on suspicion of theft. Police tell the Caledonian-Record they believe the investigation is ongoing and that no charges have been filed against him in connection with the case.