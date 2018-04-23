SARALAND, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police department says it’s investigating after video showed a black woman being knocked down by police and arrested inside a restaurant.
The NAACP is calling the arrest troubling, and pickets stood outside the restaurant with signs.
A statement from the Saraland Police Department says the city’s public safety director and mayor are aware of the arrest and video, which gained traction on social media following a confrontation inside a Waffle House restaurant on Sunday.
Video posted online shows officers arguing with a woman and then wrestling her to the floor as diners look on. Three officers are visible in the video.
It’s unclear from the video what caused the dispute, but Mobile-area media quote witnesses as saying the woman objected to being charged for plastic eating utensils.