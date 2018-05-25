ATOKA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a 25-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting in which two people were killed and a third was wounded in southeastern Oklahoma.
Investigators say Hershal DeWayne Hatley was taken into custody Friday on two counts of first-degree murder and one of shooting with intent to kill. McCurtain County court records don’t indicate whether Hatley is represented by an attorney who could speak for him.
The OSBI says Hatley is suspected in Friday’s shooting deaths of 33-year-old Sami Williams and 73-year-old Richard Miller. A third person, identified as 35-year-old Brandon Aldava, was wounded in the shooting and was treated and released from a local hospital.
Investigators say Hatley was arrested after he drove to the house of a family member, who contacted authorities.
