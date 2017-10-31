BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have made an arrest in the death of a barber shot while protecting customers.

Bridgeport police tell the Connecticut Post that 32-year-old Mark Christian was arrested Monday in connection with the Oct. 14 death of Deon Rodney inside the Just Right Cutz barbershop.

Police say Christian and an accomplice robbed a man in the shop’s parking lot. When they went inside, Rodney tried to stop one of the attackers, and the other one shot him. The shop’s owner and police praised Rodney for trying to protect customers, including a young boy whose hair he had just cut.

Christian was held on $1 million bond on charges including felony murder. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

Police are looking for the second suspect.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com