GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Metrorail station in Maryland.
Metro Transit police tweeted that 18-year-old Reginald Raquan Felix was arrested on a charge of attempted murder and several lesser charges Sunday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
The Washington Post reports that the arrest comes after the shooting outside the Greenbelt Metrorail Station on Friday.
Metro closed-circuit cameras captured the suspect and the other man in a verbal altercation before the shooting along a path that connects the parking lot to the rail station.
Police say Felix is accused of shooting the victim more than three times. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition as of Sunday evening.