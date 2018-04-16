VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Mississippi.

The Vicksburg Post reports that 56-year-old Darrell Lepercy Green was arrested Sunday and charged with murder. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Police reports say Green and 45-year-old Latonya Love Campbell had been dating and recently ended their relationship. Campbell returned home from work Saturday night and found Green at her home.

The newspaper says an argument ensued that resulted in Green shooting her.

Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey pronounced the woman dead at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered.

Information from: The Vicksburg Post, http://www.vicksburgpost.com