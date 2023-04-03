The New York Police Department said Sunday that a man had been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a series of killings and robberies at Manhattan gay bars that has terrorized the city’s LGBTQ community and drawn attention to the use of drugs to incapacitate, rob and kill.

The man, Jacob Barroso, 30, of New Britain, Connecticut, was arrested Saturday and charged with the murder of Julio Ramirez, a 25-year-old social worker who died of a drug overdose last April in what the medical examiner described as a “drug-facilitated theft.”

Barroso was also charged with robbery, grand larceny and identity theft, but he had not been arraigned as of Sunday night, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said.

The death of Ramirez and a second man, John Umberger, a 33-year-old political consultant who was fatally drugged and robbed in May, spread fear through the city’s LGBTQ community and started a broader conversation about similar drug attacks that have long plagued the city’s nightlife.

Ramirez had left The Ritz, a gay bar in Hell’s Kitchen, with a group of men, and his body was abandoned in the back of a taxi on the Lower East Side shortly afterward, his family said.

Umberger went missing after a visit to the Q, another Hell’s Kitchen bar, and was found dead five days later. The medical examiner said both were killed by similar drug cocktails that contained fentanyl.

The families of Ramirez and Umberger also discovered that money had been taken from their financial accounts, using facial recognition technology on their phones.

The Ramirez family did not respond to a request for comment Sunday. Linda Clary, the mother of Umberger, said in an interview Sunday that the case was “moving in the right direction,” even though no one had yet been charged with her son’s murder.

“I am very thankful that progress in the case is being made,” she said. “I am relieved some of the suspects have been arrested, and I hope the final ones will be arrested, too.”

In recent weeks, several people have been indicted in connection with the robberies and killings of Ramirez and Umberger. Barroso is the third person to be arrested and charged in connection with the robberies in those cases, and he is the first to be charged with murder in either case.

Last June, another man, Andre Butts, was arrested and charged with using Ramirez’s credit card, hours after he died, to buy two pairs of Nike sneakers. Butts paid $544.38 for them at a store in SoHo. His attorney, Terrence J. Grifferty, did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Last week, prosecutors charged Shane Hoskins with robbery, identity theft, grand larceny and conspiracy. His attorney, Sarah Batool Musa, did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office accused Hoskins of being “part of a crew” linked to drugging, robbery and the killing of Ramirez and Umberger.

Much of the indictment of Hoskins remained under seal Sunday, but the section that was publicly released described how prosecutors believe the crew had executed their attacks.

The indictment said the assailants targeted people who were drinking in bars and “administer dangerous and illicit substances to them for the purpose of causing their incapacitation.”

They then stole phones, credit cards and other property, “once those individuals were further intoxicated and incapacitated to the extent that their ability to perceive events became diminished, and that they were unable to recall or recount those events.”

According to internal Police Department documents viewed by The New York Times, investigators have identified two similar robbery patterns targeting bars in the city.

The documents said that the assailants appeared to be motivated by money and not bias, and that they targeted bars that cater to both gay and straight patrons.

Nevertheless, the crimes have had a singular impact on the city’s tight-knit LGBTQ community, whose members tend to frequent, or at least be familiar with, a relatively small number of bars whose names are often known throughout the city.

The crimes also happened against a darkening backdrop for the community, which in the past year has faced an mpox outbreak and an increasingly hostile national political climate.

The killings of Ramirez and Umberger were part of the same robbery pattern, according to the documents. The victims were typically intoxicated men who were robbed of their cellphones. The perpetrators then used the cellphones to transfer large amounts of money into their own bank accounts.

In reporting on the killings of Ramirez and Umberger, the Times has interviewed more than a dozen other men who were drugged in Manhattan gay bars, then robbed and left for dead, sometimes in their own ransacked apartments.

It remains unclear what substance is being used to incapacitate victims. But several men speculated that they had been drugged with GHB, a so-called “date rape drug” that is easily obtainable in New York and is used recreationally in small doses by some gay men. Medical experts say date rape drugs remain in a person’s system for only a short time and thus are difficult to detect on tests. Most routine drug and toxicology tests do not screen for GHB at all, according to the Justice Department.