SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man is facing murder charges after the investigation into the death of a man who was injured back in June.

The Times reports 54-year-old Marvin Davis, of Shreveport, was arrested Tuesday in the death of 56-year-old Guy Bernard. He faces a charge of second-degree murder. Jail records did not list an attorney.

Patrol officers responded to an assault call June 9 and found Bernard had sustained injuries to the head after an alleged altercation with Davis. Police believed Bernard was struck in the head with a blunt object; however Bernard refused to go to the hospital for treatment. He was eventually taken to the hospital by family hours after his condition worsened.

Bernard remained hospitalized until he died Sept. 15 from injuries sustained during the June incident.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.shreveporttimes.com