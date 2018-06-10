BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Brockton man has been arrested for a local shooting death.
Prosecutors say 21-year-old Andrew Tymek was arrested Saturday night in connection to the shooting death of Anthony Baker Jr. on Friday.
Baker was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital after being gunned down in the drive-by shooting.
Tymek is charged with one count of murder and will appear in Brockton District Court Monday. An attorney for Tymek could not be immediately identified.
