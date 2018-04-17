CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Police in Cheyenne have arrested a suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Officer Kevin Malatesta tells KTWO-AM that the victim of the Monday afternoon stabbing was a 45-year-old Cheyenne woman. Her name was being withheld until family members could be notified.
Authorities continue to investigate and say more information would be released sometime Tuesday.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry
Information from: KTWO-AM, http://www.k2radio.com/