CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Police in Cheyenne have arrested a suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Officer Kevin Malatesta tells KTWO-AM that the victim of the Monday afternoon stabbing was a 45-year-old Cheyenne woman. Her name was being withheld until family members could be notified.

Authorities continue to investigate and say more information would be released sometime Tuesday.

