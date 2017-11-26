PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in a double shooting this weekend that left one man dead in Rhode Island.
Twenty-one-year-old Cedric Dalomba, of Providence, was taken into custody Saturday night in connection with the Pawtucket shooting that killed city resident 20-year-old Marcelino Debarros.
Police say Dalomba will be charged with murder and felony assault. Additional charges are possible.
Debarros and his cousin, 23-year-old Jalin Braxton, were found early Saturday with gunshot wounds. Debarros was declared dead at the hospital. Braxton was treated and released.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Instant analysis: First impressions from the Huskies' Apple Cup rout of Cougars
- Apple Cup GameCenter: Live updates, highlights from the 110th meeting between UW and WSU
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
WJAR-TV reports that Debarros was a talented boxer who trained at a Providence gym and won a tournament last year in Lowell, Massachusetts.
It’s unclear if Dalomba has an attorney.