PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in a double shooting this weekend that left one man dead in Rhode Island.

Twenty-one-year-old Cedric Dalomba, of Providence, was taken into custody Saturday night in connection with the Pawtucket shooting that killed city resident 20-year-old Marcelino Debarros.

Police say Dalomba will be charged with murder and felony assault. Additional charges are possible.

Debarros and his cousin, 23-year-old Jalin Braxton, were found early Saturday with gunshot wounds. Debarros was declared dead at the hospital. Braxton was treated and released.

WJAR-TV reports that Debarros was a talented boxer who trained at a Providence gym and won a tournament last year in Lowell, Massachusetts.

It’s unclear if Dalomba has an attorney.