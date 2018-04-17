NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in connection with a head-on crash in Connecticut in January that killed two people.

Norwalk police on Tuesday announced that 33-year-old Anthony Domond, of Stamford, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Police say Domond’s car crossed from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes on Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 8 and collided head-in with another vehicle.

Both occupants of the other vehicle, 50-year-old Frank Peterson III and 40-year-old Anthony Johnson, died.

Johnson’s father told The Hour that Peterson had picked up his son from work and they were on their way to get something to eat.

Domond was held on $200,000 bond and it couldn’t immediately be determined if he had an attorney.