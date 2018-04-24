NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in New London earlier this month.
Police say 39-year-old David Carson Edwards was arrested at his home on Monday night and charged with murder in the shooting death of Joshua Fine.
Edwards is being held on $1.5 million cash bond pending arraignment Tuesday. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.
The 27-year-old Fine was found lying on the ground at about 1 a.m. April 2 suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not disclosed a motive.
Someone who lives in the neighborhood where Fine was shot tells The Day he saw a fight involving six to eight men right before he heard two gunshots.