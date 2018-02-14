DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say an arrest has been made in an arson case from last year.

Dover police said in a news release that 37-year-old Amos Small was arrested without incident Tuesday and released on unsecured bond on several charges that include reckless burning.

Police say a suspect entered a parking lot and set fire to an RV, causing over $165,000 in damage. The fire also caused $16,000 in damage to a Capital School District bus.

It’s unclear if Small has a lawyer.