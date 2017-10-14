RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they have made an arrest in the killing of a cab driver nearly a year ago.

Raleigh Police said Friday that 31-year-old Tyron Cooper was charged with murder in the death of 56-year-old Nwabu Efobi.

Authorities say Efobi was found dead on Nov. 10 in the street near the Universal Cab Company where he worked.

Police in a statement did not say if Cooper knew Efobi or give a motive for the shooting.

It wasn’t known if Cooper had an attorney.