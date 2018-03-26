ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — Police have arrested a man in connection with an Alabama city’s first homicide since 2012.
News outlets report 48-year-old Michael Burns was arrested Sunday morning on a murder charge in the death of Raymond Dudley, whose body was found Thursday. Orange Beach Police Chief Joe Fierro said the suspect and victim were former co-workers, but didn’t release a motive.
The 53-year-old Dudley was a registered sex offender originally from Massachusetts. Police say he was homeless.
Burns is being held on a $500,000 bond. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.
Orange Beach is located on Alabama’s Gulf Coast, near the state line with Florida. It had a population of less than 5,500 during the 2010 Census.