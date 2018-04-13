WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Westbrook police have made an arrest following a spate of armed robberies across southern Maine.

Police said 38-year-old Travis Card was arrested Friday and his vehicle was seized. Police also searched his Westbrook home.

Police said the operation was a joint effort between the Westbrook, Portland and South Portland police departments, along with the FBI. Westbrook Police Capt. Sean Lally said they are investigating the possibility of a connection to other robberies.

There are 13 unsolved robberies in the region. Four of the recent robberies took place in Westbrook, which was the hardest hit community.

It wasn’t immediately known if Card had a lawyer, and phone numbers listed for him were not in service. Card’s father told the Portland Press Herald his son told him police have the wrong guy.