DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest after a man was found stabbed to death at a motel in Georgia.
Police in Dublin were called Saturday morning to the Candlelite Motel, where they found the man dead in one of the rooms. Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman identified the victim as Alan Coon.
WMAZ-TV reports police arrested 27-year-old Angela Christian in connection with the stabbing. It was not immediately known if she had an attorney.
Chatman said the stabbing appears to have resulted from a domestic dispute. Dublin is located roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Macon.
___
Information from: WMAZ-TV, http://www.wmaz.com/