BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have arrested a southwest Idaho man three days after finding a body in Owyhee County in southwest Idaho with apparent gunshot wounds.

Idaho State Police on Thursday arrested 27-year-old Nicholas B. Vandenberg of Melba on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Vandenberg is being held in the Owyhee County Jail.

Hunters discovered a male’s body on Monday. Officials haven’t released the person’s name.