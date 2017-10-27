BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have arrested a southwest Idaho man three days after finding a body in Owyhee County in southwest Idaho with apparent gunshot wounds.
Idaho State Police on Thursday arrested 27-year-old Nicholas B. Vandenberg of Melba on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Vandenberg is being held in the Owyhee County Jail.
Hunters discovered a male’s body on Monday. Officials haven’t released the person’s name.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- Florida newcomers surge: the latest on another year of record-breaking growth in Seattle area
- 2 shot in Seattle's University District, police say